After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/15/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 50.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -3.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 36.07 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.





PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ( PAGS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 39.15 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Globant S.A. ( GLOB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 32.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLOB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 58.51 vs. an industry ratio of 81.20.





Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIAV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAV is 26.68 vs. an industry ratio of 104.90.





America's Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 9.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.





Accuray Incorporated ( ARAY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ARAY is -20.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.





Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ( ARCT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 6.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCT is -4.19 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10.





voxeljet AG ( VJET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VJET is -4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 147.90.



