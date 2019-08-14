After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/14/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 18.83 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 7.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. A missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 22.18 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.





Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -38.00 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60.





NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CACI International, Inc. ( CACI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 15.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CACI is 19.89 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Perspecta Inc. ( PRSP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 7.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRSP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRSP is 10.84 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.





Vipshop Holdings Limited ( VIPS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VIPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 11.53 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90.





Just Energy Group, Inc. ( JE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JE is 7.23 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.





SpartanNash Company ( SPTN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 32.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 7.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





Catasys, Inc. ( CATS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CATS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CATS is -18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.





Sierra Metals Inc. ( SMTS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. SMTS reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -62.50%.

Harrow Health, Inc. ( HROW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HROW had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -116.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HROW is -64.00 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60.



