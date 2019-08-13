After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/13/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

CDK Global, Inc. ( CDK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CDK is 12.92 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.





Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MYGN had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -10.53%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MYGN is 31.44 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 35.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -46.15 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.





YY Inc. ( YY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 56.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -4.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 13.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





HUYA Inc. ( HUYA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUYA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HUYA is 92.73 vs. an industry ratio of -57.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CorePoint Lodging Inc. ( CPLG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 50.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPLG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CPLG is 5.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





Forty Seven, Inc. ( FTSV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 72.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FTSV is -3.10 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.





DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. ( DZSI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DZSI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DZSI is 21.11 vs. an industry ratio of -28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CorMedix Inc. ( CRMD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. CRMD reported earnings of $-0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -56.00%.

Alexco Resource Corp ( AXU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. AXU reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

Dyadic International, Inc. ( DYAI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DYAI Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DYAI is -18.90 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60.





Ramaco Resources, Inc. ( METC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for METC is 2.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.



