After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : EC, BE, VCTR, OPTN, PANL, VNRX, LRAD, RMBL, EYEN, UMRX, POLA

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/12/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Ecopetrol S.A. ( EC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The emerging market company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EC is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





Bloom Energy Corporation ( BE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 42.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BE is -4.24 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.





Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. ( VCTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VCTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VCTR is 7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.





OptiNose, Inc. ( OPTN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 17.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OPTN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 42 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OPTN is -1.74 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.





Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ( PANL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PANL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PANL is 5.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





VolitionRX Limited ( VNRX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. VNRX reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.00%.

LRAD Corporation ( LRAD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRAD

RumbleOn, Inc. ( RMBL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 39 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RMBL is -3.23 vs. an industry ratio of -16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 42.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EYEN is -1.86 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Unum Therapeutics Inc. ( UMRX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 25.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UMRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UMRX is -1.41 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Polar Power, Inc. ( POLA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2019 short interest update, increased 194.19% from previous report on 7/15/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for POLA is 40.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



