After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/01/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 2.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Consolidated Edison Inc ( ED ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 1.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ED has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 19.53 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 10.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 22.40 vs. an industry ratio of 519.50.





Square, Inc. ( SQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is 536.07 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 32.55 vs. an industry ratio of -164.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( HIG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 1.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. ( MTD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.09. This value represents a 9.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 33.34 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Pembina Pipeline Corp. ( PBA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ( BMRN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -211.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is -1586.40 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90.





Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 61.31 vs. an industry ratio of 38.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GDDY is 100.52 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -6.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



