African swine fever hits sixth pig farm in Bulgaria

Shutterstock photo





SOFIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities said on Friday they would cull 8,253 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a breeding farm in the northeast of the country, the sixth industrial farm in the country to be hit by the virus.

The outbreak was detected at a farm in the village of Vetren, near the Danube town of Silistra. More than 120,000 pigs have been killed on another five farms in the past two weeks.

Experts say Bulgaria could lose its entire pig breeding industry and have its 600,000 pigs culled due to the highly contagious disease, which affects pigs but not humans.