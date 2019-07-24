African swine fever hits another pig farm in northeast Bulgaria

Shutterstock photo





SOFIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detected another outbreak of African swine fever at a breeding farm for pigs near the Danube city of Ruse in the north east of the country, its 19th case since the first outbreak of the deadly virus was discovered earlier this month, the food safety agency said.

"Another outbreak was detected at a large industrial farm in the village of Brashlеn with over 40,000 pigs," Alexandra Mitova, a senior official for the national food safety authority, said on Wednesday.

She said all pigs on the holding would be culled.