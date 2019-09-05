AFRICA-FX-Kenyan currency seen easing, Zambia, Uganda stable

Reuters





LUSAKA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's currency is expected to soften against the dollar in the coming week as those of Zambia and Uganda hold steady.

KENYA

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.80/104.00 per dollar, compared with 103.45/65 at last Thursday's close.

"There is still dollar demand and there is a lot of liquidity on the money market side... They've been mopping up excess liquidity," said a senior trader from a commercial bank, referring to central bank money market operations.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha is expected to continue trading sideways against the dollar, driven by matching demand and supply of hard currency.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 13.1100 per dollar from a close of 13.0600 a week ago.

"Our view is that we continue to trade within the current range," the local branch of South Africa'sFirst National Bank (FNB) said in a note.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade stable amid sagging appetite for hard currency from goods importers.

At 0955 GMT commercial banks in the capital Kampala quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,685/3,695.

"Importer demand has been subdued for quite a while largely because of the slow pace of sales on their side and I don't think this will change soon," said a Kampala-based independent foreign exchange trader.

He said in the coming days the shilling was likely to trade around 3,675 with a slight bias on the stronger side.