LAGOS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Africa Finance Corporation has approved a $230 million loan for Nigerian telecom company 9mobile, the firm said on Sunday.

The money will be used to honour existing debts, finance its costs and invest in growth, a 9mobile statement said.

9mobile, formerly called Etisalat Nigeria, is the country's fourth-biggest telecoms operator and was operated by Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat until the local company defaulted on its debt, forcing lenders to step in to find new investors.