Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.65, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFL was $52.65, representing a -7.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.18 and a 27.03% increase over the 52 week low of $41.45.

AFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG ) and Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ ). AFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports AFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.41%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK )

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL )

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 10.23% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AFL at 6.15%.