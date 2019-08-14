AFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.98, changing hands as low as $98.29 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $84.18 per share, with $114.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $98.67.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »