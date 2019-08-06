Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ( AMG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.99, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $78.99, representing a -49.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.87 and a 0.78% increase over the 52 week low of $78.38.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.3%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF ( REMX )

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an decrease of -2.26% over the last 100 days. REMX has the highest percent weighting of AMG at 4.6%.