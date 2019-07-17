Aerospace firm Latecoere appoints advisory to examine Searchlight's bid

Shutterstock photo





PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Latecoere said it had appointed financial advisory company Finexsi to study a 365 million euro ($409 million) takeover offer for the French aerospace company from Searchlight Capital.

Searchlight, which already owns 26% of Latecoere's share capital, made an offer of 3.85 euros per share for Latecoere in late June, in the latest example of activist funds targeting companies which they feel are underperforming.

Founded by Pierre-Georges Latecoere in 1917, the company is a partner to Boeing , Airbus and Dassault Aviation .

