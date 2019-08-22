Aegon NV (AEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Aegon NV ( AEG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.95, the dividend yield is 14.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEG was $3.95, representing a -42% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.81 and a 4.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

AEG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). Zacks Investment Research reports AEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.48%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.