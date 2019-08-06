AECOM's (ACM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

AECOM ACM reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.





Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents topped the consensus mark of 71 cents by 1.4% and increased 16% year over year, backed by solid EBITDA growth and continued near record backlog across the business.Revenues of $4,980.2 million missed the consensus estimate of $5,170 million by 3.7% and decreased 3.3% year over year, mainly due to expected lower levels of storm recovery work in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nonetheless, AECOM achieved 10% organic growth in the Management Services or MS business and underlying growth in the Americas design business in the quarter.(DCS) revenues were down 2% year over year to $2,055.3 million. Strong performance in the Americas and varied growth in international design markets led to the improvement. On a constant-currency basis, organic revenues remained flat year over year. Adjusted operating income of $151 million grew 18% year over year.(CS) revenues were down 10% on a year-over-year basis to $1,898.2 million. On a constant-currency basis, organic revenues decreased 9% from the prior-year quarter. The downside was due to lower contribution from Building Construction and Power businesses. Adjusted operating income in the segment was down 44.1% from a year ago to $49 million.(MS) revenues recorded a year-over-year increase of 10% to $1,025.3 million. Also, on an organic basis, revenues recorded growth of 10% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting stellar improvement in backlog, and strong funding for the U.S. Departments of Defense and Energy clients. Adjusted operating income, however, decreased 19.7% from a year ago to $61 million in the reported quarter.(ACAP), which develops real estate, public private partnership and infrastructure projects, contributed $1.4 million to its total revenues. The segment recorded operating income of $0.7 million.

Operating Highlights



AECOM's gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) from the prior-year figure to 4.2%. Adjusted operating income in the quarter under review amounted to $226.4 million, up 12.1% from the year-ago level. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 10% year over year to $244 million.



At the end of the fiscal third quarter, the company's total backlog was $58.9 billion, up 10% from a year ago.



New order wins during the quarter were recorded at $3.4 billion. The company's total book-to-burn ratio was 0.6, with 1 book-to-burn ratio in DCS, 0.5 in CS and 0.4 in the MS segment.



Liquidity & Cash Flow



As of Jun 30, 2019, AECOM's cash and cash equivalents totaled $794 million compared with $886.7 million on Sep 30, 2018.



As of Jun 30, 2019, total debt (excluding unamortized debt issuance cost) was $3.93 billion, increasing from $3.67 billion on Sep 30, 2018. AECOM provided $71.9 million cash from operating activities in the quarter versus $76.9 million a year ago. It had $48.4 million of free cash flow in the quarter versus $52.2 million a year ago.



Fiscal 2019 Guidance Reaffirmed



AECOM reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $920-$960 million. Adjusted EPS is expected within $2.60-$2.90.



For fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted interest expenses (excluding amortization of deferred financing fees) are expected to be nearly $200 million and capital expenditure is projected at about $120 million. Free cash flow is likely to be at the lower end of its prior guided range of $600-$800 million. AECOM is expected to incur $79 million of restructuring costs in fiscal 2019.



Zacks Rank & Peer Releases



AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. JEC reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 28, 2019). Notably, the company lifted its earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2019, given continuous innovation, solid project execution and diversification into new high-margin growth opportunities.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported lower-than-expected results in second-quarter 2019 . During the quarter, adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 84 cents by 63.1% and decreasing 47.5% from the year-ago period. Total revenues of $2.84 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $2.89 billion by 1.8%. However, the said metric increased 6.8% year over year.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported strong second-quarter 2019 results , buoyed by continued solid organic growth in Government Services and Technology businesses. I t report ed adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The reported figure also increased 17.1% from 35 cents per share registered a year ago. Total revenues of $1.42 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% and increased 12.2% year over year.



