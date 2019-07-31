Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Advent International nears $2 bln fundraising goal for tech fund



By Chibuike Oguh

July 31 (Reuters) - Advent International, a U.S. private equity firm with $36 billion in assets under management, is set to raise $2 billion for its new technology-focused fund, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The fundraising underscores what data provider Preqin notes as demand to invest in tech-focused buyout funds which have outperformed their peers in other sectors since 2000.

The fund will reach its self-imposed "hard cap" limit, or the maximum it could raise, the sources said. It will co-invest alongside Advent's main Global Private Equity (GPE) IX, which concluded a $17.5 billion fundraising round in June, but it also will do its own deals, the sources said.

A spokesman for Advent declined to comment.

Investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have put more than half a trillion dollars into buyout funds focused on the technology space from 2008 to 2018, Preqin data showed. This has culminated in a flurry of deals involving companies across the tech spectrum, from social networks to cybersecurity.