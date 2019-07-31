Quantcast

Advent International nears $2 bln fundraising goal for tech fund

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Advent International nears $2 bln fundraising goal for tech fund


By Chibuike Oguh

July 31 (Reuters) - Advent International, a U.S. private equity firm with $36 billion in assets under management, is set to raise $2 billion for its new technology-focused fund, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The fundraising underscores what data provider Preqin notes as demand to invest in tech-focused buyout funds which have outperformed their peers in other sectors since 2000.

The fund will reach its self-imposed "hard cap" limit, or the maximum it could raise, the sources said. It will co-invest alongside Advent's main Global Private Equity (GPE) IX, which concluded a $17.5 billion fundraising round in June, but it also will do its own deals, the sources said.

A spokesman for Advent declined to comment.

Investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have put more than half a trillion dollars into buyout funds focused on the technology space from 2008 to 2018, Preqin data showed. This has culminated in a flurry of deals involving companies across the tech spectrum, from social networks to cybersecurity.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar