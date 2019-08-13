Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Advent Convertible and Income Fund ( AVK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that AVK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.36, the dividend yield is 9.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVK was $14.36, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.89 and a 18.97% increase over the 52 week low of $12.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.