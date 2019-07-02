Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $31.24, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 13.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMD as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, AMD is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.52 billion, down 13.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.65% and +6.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% lower. AMD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.