Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ( ADES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ADES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.95, the dividend yield is 8.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADES was $11.95, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.52 and a 32.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

ADES is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ). ADES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ADES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 69.32%, compared to an industry average of 37.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.