Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the clean-coal technology company had gained 4.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADES as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ADES to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.26 million, up 397.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $95.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.61% and +297.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADES. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADES currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ADES has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.67 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.15, so we one might conclude that ADES is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.