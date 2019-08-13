Advance AutoParts' (AAP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share in second-quarter 2019 (ended Jul 13, 2019), up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter's level. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22. Adjusted operating income declined 4.3% year over year to $196.4 million.





Advance Auto Parts generated net revenues of $2.33 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion. Revenues were 0.2% higher than the year-ago quarter's tally. During the quarter under review, comparable store sales were flat year over year.Operating income inched up 1.9% year over year to $170.8 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted operating income margin declined 40 basis points year over year to 8.4% of net sales.Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $813 million compared with $811 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position



Advance Auto Parts had cash and cash equivalents of $747.7 million as of Jul 13 compared with $896.5 million as of Dec 29, 2018. Total long-term debt was $746.9 million as of Jul 13 compared with $1.05 billion as of Dec 29, 2018.



In second-quarter 2019, operating cash flow was $492.2 million, up from $440 million in the prior-year quarter.



Dividend & Share Repurchase



On Aug 7, 2019, Advance Auto Parts' board approved cash dividend of 6 cents per share to be paid on Oct 4, 2019 to all common shareholders of record as of Sep 20, 2019.



On Aug 7, 2019, the board of directors authorized a $400-million share repurchase program, replacing the remaining portion of the company's $600-million share repurchase program that was authorized in August 2018.



Store Update



As of Jul 13, the company operated 4,912 stores and 150 Worldpac branches as well as served approximately 1,250 independently-owned Carquest branched stores.



