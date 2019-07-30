ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 57th quarter that ADTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.37, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADTN was $11.37, representing a -41.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.30 and a 11.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.21.

ADTN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). ADTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ADTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 137.59%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.