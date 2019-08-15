ADTRAN Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio to Meet Demand

ADTRAN, Inc.ADTN has announced several additions to its state-of-the-art 10G PON portfolio, at its 2019 CONNECT Press & Analyst Event. The networking equipment maker's comprehensive 10G solutions ensure a premium broadband service experience for everyone. These solutions offer the scale and reliability required to realize the future of converged residential and business networks.



Markedly, the ADTRAN 600-Series of 10G PON ONTs, which serves all business and residential broadband applications, currently includes SDX 602x 10G SME ONU; SDX 620s & 640s XGS-PON and 10G EPON SFP+ ONUs; and SDX 620 series of XGS-PON ONTs. Leveraging ADTRAN's Mosaic software suite to provide end-to-end integration and visibility, operators can utilize the expanded portfolio to roll out services rapidly.



10G PON delivers the service quality and reach that network operators need to maximize their revenue opportunities, while delivering a robust multi-gigabit service structure that meets customers' rising demand. With these solutions, operators can shift focus from capacity creation to delivering an enhanced customer experience for supporting intense bandwidth applications.



In addition, ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. This apart, its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augur well for future growth.



ADTRAN has long-term earnings growth expectation of 5%. It surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 133.3%.



The company's revenues are diverse and well balanced, with contributions across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Pacific Rim regions. Its broad portfolio of next-generation solutions continues to gain traction with growing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments.



Other prominent players in the industry include Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ZAYO , CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM and Bandwidth Inc. BAND .



