ADT vs. ITRN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Security and Safety Services stocks have likely encountered both ADT (ADT) and Ituran (ITRN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, ADT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ituran has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ITRN has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ADT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.68, while ITRN has a forward P/E of 12.16. We also note that ADT has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ITRN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76.

Another notable valuation metric for ADT is its P/B ratio of 1.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ITRN has a P/B of 3.73.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ADT's Value grade of A and ITRN's Value grade of C.

ADT sticks out from ITRN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ADT is the better option right now.