ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

ADT Inc. ( ADT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ADT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.34, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADT was $5.34, representing a -45.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.84 and a 25.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.25.

ADT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). ADT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ADT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 640.63%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.