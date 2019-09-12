ADSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Quantcast

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.21, changing hands as high as $159.88 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Autodesk Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $117.72 per share, with $178.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $156.06.

