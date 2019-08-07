Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $289.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 5.91% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADBE as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, up 13.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.81 billion, up 22.65% from the year-ago period.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.81 per share and revenue of $11.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.53% and +23.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADBE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ADBE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.95.

Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.