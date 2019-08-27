ADNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as low as $19.70 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.145 per share, with $46.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.73.
