ADM profit plunges more than 40% on U.S. weather, trade war woes

CHICAGO/BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Thursday reported a 41.3% drop in second-quarter adjusted profit and missed Wall Street expectations, after being battered by the U.S.-China trade war and severe U.S. weather this spring that caused it significant supply-chain woes.

All but one of the company's business units reported a lower profit. It is among the first U.S. agricultural companies to report an impact from African swine fever, a fatal hog disease that has killed millions of pigs in China's domestic herd.

The company's performance this year so far represents a sharp reversal of fortunes from last year, when ADM's profits surged after a drought in Argentina and the U.S.-China trade dispute boosted its trading and oilseed processing businesses.

Its adjusted net earnings for the quarter fell to $340 million, or 60 cents per share, from $579 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 4.5% to $16.3 billion.

ADM had been expected to earn 61 cents per share, according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from 11 analysts.





