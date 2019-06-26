Adient Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADNT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.94, changing hands as high as $23.31 per share. Adient plc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADNT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.145 per share, with $50.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.07.
