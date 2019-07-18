Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea: 99 Cent Sneaker Pop-Up Causes Mob Scene

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Adidas Originals and AriZona Iced Tea have forged a partnership that is delivering 99-cent sneakers to the masses of Manhattan.

The companies are joining forces to offers the Yung 1 and Continental, which are the styles that come in a look that is inspired by AriZona Iced Tea, with the original look of the brand business. You can only get these items in a pop-up store on July 19 at 11 am EST in a New York City pop-up store.

The items were also available earlier today, July 18, at the same time in the same place, and a mini mob scene ensued. Hundreds of sneaker heads showed up at 208 Bowery St. in Nolita to experience the passion that the store offered, creating some havoc.

Jacqueline Kamel told Patch that the scene was like a "mini Fyre Festival," which was a music festival backed by Ja Rule and a young entrepreneur that lacked entertainment, proper lodging or nutrition. "All the hype and zero preparation," added Kamel.

The aforementioned style of the sneakers include two types from the AriZona Iced Tea cans, including the popular flower pattern we all know and love. Perhaps there will be more organization tomorrow morning as Adidas and its partner hope to put yesterday behind them and move forward.

Will you be making your appearance known at the event?

