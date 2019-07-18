Quantcast

Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea: 99 Cent Sneaker Pop-Up Causes Mob Scene

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Adidas Originals and  AriZona Iced Tea have forged a partnership that is delivering 99-cent sneakers to the masses of Manhattan.

Adidas x Arizona Source: Shutterstock

The companies are joining forces to offers the Yung 1 and Continental, which are the styles that come in a look that is inspired by AriZona Iced Tea, with the original look of the brand business. You can only get these items in a pop-up store on July 19 at 11 am EST in a New York City pop-up store.

The items were also available earlier today, July 18, at the same time in the same place, and a mini mob scene ensued. Hundreds of sneaker heads showed up at 208 Bowery St. in Nolita to experience the passion that the store offered, creating some havoc.

Jacqueline Kamel told  Patch that the scene was like a "mini Fyre Festival," which was a music festival backed by Ja Rule and a young entrepreneur that lacked entertainment, proper lodging or nutrition. "All the hype and zero preparation," added Kamel.

The aforementioned style of the sneakers include two types from the AriZona Iced Tea cans, including the popular flower pattern we all know and love. Perhaps there will be more organization tomorrow morning as Adidas and its partner hope to put yesterday behind them and move forward.

Will you be making your appearance known at the event?

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Adidas x AriZona Iced Tea: 99 Cent Sneaker Pop-Up Causes Mob Scene appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar