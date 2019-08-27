Adelaide Brighton posts half-year profit drop on weakness in construction sector

Shutterstock photo





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian cement maker Adelaide Brighton posted a 35% drop in half-year profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in the construction sector, higher raw material costs and competitive pressure.

The company last month downgraded its annual earnings guidance to A$120 million to A$130 million - about 37% below 2018's figure of A$190.1 million, prompting it to forgo an interim dividend.

Earlier this week, the country's largest building materials maker Boral Ltd reported a 7% fall in 2019 underlying profit due to a housing construction slump and warned of an even bigger profit decline this year.

The company added that it would target cost savings of A$10 million in fiscal 2020.

Underlying net profit after tax was A$55.3 million ($37.4 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with A$85.2 million a year ago.

Australian home prices have been falling for nearly two years, but recent signs of stabilisation in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne may prove to be a blessing for the construction sector.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)