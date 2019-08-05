Add Up The Parts: SPYD Could Be Worth $41

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $41.33 per unit.

With SPYD trading at a recent price near $37.35 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPYD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES). Although LEG has traded at a recent price of $38.51/share, the average analyst target is 12.52% higher at $43.33/share. Similarly, M has 10.71% upside from the recent share price of $21.29 if the average analyst target price of $23.57/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AES to reach a target price of $18.62/share, which is 10.67% above the recent price of $16.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LEG, M, and AES:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD $37.35 $41.33 10.66% Leggett & Platt, Inc. LEG $38.51 $43.33 12.52% Macy's Inc M $21.29 $23.57 10.71% AES Corp. AES $16.83 $18.62 10.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

