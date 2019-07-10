Add Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $28

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $27.93 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $25.40 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA). Although LB has traded at a recent price of $26.40/share, the average analyst target is 14.39% higher at $30.20/share. Similarly, CF has 13.46% upside from the recent share price of $44.39 if the average analyst target price of $50.36/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SNA to reach a target price of $175.50/share, which is 11.64% above the recent price of $157.20. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LB, CF, and SNA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $25.40 $27.93 9.95% L Brands, Inc LB $26.40 $30.20 14.39% CF Industries Holdings Inc CF $44.39 $50.36 13.46% Snap-On, Inc. SNA $157.20 $175.50 11.64%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

