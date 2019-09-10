ADB raises A$150m from rare long-dated green Kangaroo

Reuters





SYDNEY, Sept 10 (IFR) - Asian Development Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has issued its second green Kangaroo bond with a rare offering outside the five-year sweet spot via joint lead managers Deutsche Bank, Mizuho and RBC Capital Markets.

The A$150m (US$103m) 1.6% 10.5-year (March 18 2030) priced at 99.568 for a yield of 1.645%, in line with guidance at asset swaps plus 43bp and 54.9bp wide of the May 2030 ACGB.

The proceeds of the bond will support the financing of climate friendly projects under the ADB's green bond framework.

ADB's latest green Kangaroo takes year-to-date Australian socially responsible issuance, including Aussie dollar and offshore deals, up to A$5.45bn-equivalent, well placed to surpass the annual record of A$8.4bn-equivalent in 2018.

The Australia bond market was a slow starter in the global SRI revolution, selling just A$1.0bn, A$1.4bn and A$1.1bn between 2014 and 2016, but it has subsequently made big strides, beginning with a jump to A$5.2bn-equivalent of issuance in 2017.

Australia is the third largest issuer of green bonds in the Asia Pacific region and the 10th largest in the world, on a cumulative basis, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative.