Adaptive Biotechnologies prices upsized IPO at $20, above upwardly revised the range

Adaptive Biotechnologies, which provides genetic immunosequencing tests used to diagnose and treat diseases, raised $300 million by offering 15 million shares at $20, above the upwardly revised range of $18 to $19. Adaptive Biotechnologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ADPT. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
