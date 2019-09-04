Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. ( AE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.45, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AE was $30.45, representing a -34.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.60 and a 0% increase over the 52 week low of $30.45.

AE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). AE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.