Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. ( PEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.37, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $15.37, representing a -24.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.34 and a 13.01% increase over the 52 week low of $13.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -10.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEO at 7.19%.