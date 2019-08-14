Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. ( ADX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.63, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $15.63, representing a -7.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.82 and a 32.01% increase over the 52 week low of $11.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.