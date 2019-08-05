ACWI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.76, changing hands as low as $69.92 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $61.01 per share, with $75.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.44.
