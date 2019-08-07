Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.21, changing hands as low as $23.42 per share. Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.24 per share, with $27.87 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.77.
