Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Acushnet Holdings Corp. ( GOLF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GOLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.39, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $24.39, representing a -12.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.82 and a 20.5% increase over the 52 week low of $20.24.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.57%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.