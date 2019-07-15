Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that AYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $130.64, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYI was $130.64, representing a -24.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.01 and a 26.25% increase over the 52 week low of $103.48.

AYI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as AZZ Inc. ( AZZ ) and PGT Innovations, Inc. ( PGTI ). AYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.55%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AYI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AYI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AYI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( QCLN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 5.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AYI at 3.68%.