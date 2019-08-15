Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Acuity Brands (AYI) closed the most recent trading day at $121.63, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the lighting maker had lost 5.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYI as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, AYI is projected to report earnings of $2.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 2.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.68 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion, which would represent changes of +9.5% and +2.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AYI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AYI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AYI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.77, so we one might conclude that AYI is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AYI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Lighting stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Lighting industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

