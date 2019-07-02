Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.46, changing hands as low as $120.76 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.48 per share, with $173.01 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $127.67.
