Acuity Brands (AYI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Acuity Brands (AYI) closed the most recent trading day at $124.81, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the lighting maker had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYI as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, AYI is projected to report earnings of $2.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.68 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.5% and +2.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AYI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AYI has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.

Also, we should mention that AYI has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Lighting industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Lighting industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

