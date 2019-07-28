Quantcast

Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 28 (Reuters) - Nelson Peltz'sTrian Fund Management LP has urged Ferguson Plc to sell its UK business, Sky News reported on Sunday, a month after the activist fund built up a 6% stake in the plumbing products distributor.

The move is part of a broader strategic shift at Ferguson sought by the billionaire U.S. investor and includes scrapping its London stock market listing and switching it to a U.S. listing, Sky News.

Trian acquired a stake worth 736 million pounds ($911.17 million) in June because it believed the company was an attractive investment trading at a discount to peers in the United States.

The company's UK operations could be worth around 700 million pounds, Sky News said, citing analysts.

An auction would attract significant interest from private equity firms, if the company's board elected to pursue a sale of the UK arm, Sky News added, citing city sources.

Trian declined to comment while Ferguson did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar