Activist investor Cat Rock slashes stake in UK's Staffline

July 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cat Rock Capital has cut its stake in Staffline Group Plc by more than half, an official filing showed on Monday, less than a month after the British recruiter swung to a 2018 loss as it booked a charge for potential fines for underpaying workers.

Cat Rock Capital cut its stake to 4.64% from a prior stake of 11.50% as of July 16, according to the filing.

