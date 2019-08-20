Activist Bramson still pushing for Barclays overhaul

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson is continuing to push for an overhaul of British banking giant Barclays , according to a report filed by his investment vehicle Sherborne Investors .

Bramson lost his battle for a seat on the board of Barclays in May after shareholders voted against his bid to downsize its under-fire investment bank from within.

But in a half-year report published on Tuesday, Sherborne Investors C said it had advised the board that pursuing its strategy could boost Barclays' "financial strength and long-term competitive position" and increase shareholder value.

Sherborne Investors C owned 5.48% of Barclays as of May 10, the report said.