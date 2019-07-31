Activision Blizzard Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATVI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.87, changing hands as high as $49.85 per share. Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATVI's low point in its 52 week range is $39.85 per share, with $84.6794 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.67.
